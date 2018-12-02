Franklin session on housing set

A Community Connections Meeting will be hosted by the City of Franklin Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presented by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, the session will be held at City Hall in the council meeting room on the first floor.

LHC will send a team of housing experts to share best practices for leveraging state and federal resources to create more affordable housing opportunities for Franklin residents. Topics will include home ownership, housing development, weatherization, energy assistance, rental opportunities, homelessness solutions and housing recovery.

The session is free to the public, Mayor Eugene Foulcard said, and invited interested parties to attend. As many co-workers, employees and neighbors may come along.

The website is:

http://www.lhc.la.gov/events/community-connections-franklin.

Contact Administrative Assistant Tammy Rogers at 337-828-6350 for more information.