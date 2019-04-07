Franklin Rotary Club donates swing to Chez Hope

Chez Hope’s Franklin location received a new swing set, March 22, donated by Franklin Rotary and assembled by EnLink Midstream.

The swing set was purchased through a Rotary District 6200 grant awarded to the Franklin Rotary Club, and secured as a community improvement project.

“We are so happy that we were awarded this grant,” stated Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, president of Franklin Rotary Club.

“Rotary believes in giving back to the community. It is great knowing we can make a difference for area children who may have to stay at Chez Hope for a short period of time.”

Kaiser-Melancon also said that Franklin Rotarians are getting ready to submit two more grant requests at the district level, and hope they can get them funded as well.

“We want to bring some of the district money back to Franklin, and help some of the projects and organizations in our area.”