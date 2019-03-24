Franklin receives LGAP funds for fire department gear

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard announced Franklin’s award of a $25,000 Local Government Assistance Program grant, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, elaborating that the grant funds are set to be utilized in purchasing equipment for the Franklin Fire Department.

Foulcard also announced that the road repair contract for the work to be done on Chatsworth Road and South Willow Street has been awarded to Diamond B Construction, with a tentative start-date set for April 29.

Further addressed, were current administration efforts in concert with the Parks and Recreation Department to effect a “facelift” for city parks, with Phase 1 having been last summer’s painting of Broussard-Harris Recreation Center, and the next phase consisting of playground repairs reported by Foulcard to begin “within the next week, or so.”

Franklin Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Hildreth submitted to the mayor and council his report on the city’s blighted structure mitigation project, saying that of approximately 60 houses assessed, a compliance rate of 60 percent resulted from letters of notice sent to property owners.

Hildreth said, “We met with many of the (property) owners, and they are willing to undertake the (renovation/demolition) processes themselves. So, that will lessen the financial responsibility to the city as well as to the city’s services.”

He went on to say that following the formal notifications, property owners have 60 days to acquire a “no-cost demolition permit” followed by six months to complete the work necessary to bring the property within code specifications.

Hildreth’s mitigation project report concluded with seven properties under condemnation, letters to those property owners having been sent, unless otherwise redeemed, set to be the first mitigation project properties to see city-ordered demolition.

Other departmental reports saw Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly recommend a stop sign be placed on Ida Street at Thomas Street, in order to mitigate the amount of inordinate speeding he said he noted through his traffic study.

A vote was taken on the matter, and a motion was approved to have the stop sign installed.

Beverly also reported the peaceful success of Franklin’s Mardi Gras parade due to the successful partnerships of the Franklin Police Department, the parish Sheriff’s Office and police departments from surrounding communities. Apart from which, he noted some arrests which had to be made following the parade.

Those arrests, Beverly said stemmed from a fight and the unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits, both of which charges still under investigation, he added, are expected to yield further arrests.

Three ordinances were approved, Tuesday. Two of which, were adoptions of Operating and Capital Outlay Budgets, and the third of which was an amendment to Franklin city code, in order to allow boats to dock on Bayou Teche at Parc sur la Teche for upcoming events in that area.

Mayor Foulcard proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month, the week of April 22-26 as National Community Development Week, and March 20 as Kick Butts Day.

Announcements were as follows:

—April 3, the first Thursday in April, Main Street merchants will stay open until 6 p.m.

—The Bayou to Main Marketplace will be held April 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center Theater space on Main Street and Parc sur la Teche on Teche Drive.

—Summer Art Program registration will be April 1-12 at City Hall Tax Department. Dance is $20 per person and Art is $20 per course.

—To Kill a Mockingbird will be performed from April 11-14 at Teche Theatre.

—Franklin City-Wide Clean-Up will take place April 13 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Stage parking lot.

—Bear Festival Kick-Off will be April 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the French Door.

—Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival will take place from April 12-13 at Teche Drive.

—Bayou Teche Wooden Boat Show will be held April 12-14 starting at the same time as the Black Bear Festival, and ending around noon on Sunday.

—Rotary Black Pot Cook-Off will take place April 13 from 6 a.m. until TBD at Teche Drive.

—Running of the Bears will be April 13 at 8 a.m. at the parish courthouse square.

—Art Stroll will be held May 4 at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Downtown Main Street.