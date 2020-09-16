Franklin police arrest made on molestation charges

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that on Aug. 30, at approximately 5:45 p.m. the Franklin Police Department received information regarding a complaint of child molestation.

During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed and subsequently felony warrants were issued for Seth Dantin for charges of felony—sexual battery and felony—molestation of a juvenile.

The FPD along with the Morgan City Police Department were able to locate Dantin to be placed under arrest. Dantin is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

Dantin was again arrested on Sept. 10 at 11:15 a.m. on warrants for three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, following further investigation prior to his previous arrest. Dantin was booked, processed, and transported to Berwick Police Department.