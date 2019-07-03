Franklin native is Erath Grand Marshal

Longtime Erath businessman and civic leader Terry Lancon has been selected as the 2019 Erath 4th of July Grand Marshal. He will reign over the grand parade that will roll through the streets of Erath on July 4th at 5 p.m..

Lancon owned The Wild Iris, a local flower shop he purchased in 1984. He operated the business in downtown Erath until his retirement in 2017. His unique floral creations served as the centerpiece of many area celebrations during that time. He is an award winning florist and was presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from Louisiana State Florist Association in 2003. He has always been involved in efforts to promote Erath. He helped organize and sponsor the Christmas Open House in downtown Erath for many years.

Lancon is a longtime board member of the Erath 4th of July Association. He began serving on the board in the early 1980s. He has been an active board member and served for many years as the chairman of the Dunking Booth and Special Contests. Lancon is also on the board of the Erath Community Building Association. He donated his time when the building began as the manager of the building, handling the rentals and continues to serve as vice president.

Lancon has always been an active member of the community, both on a state and local level. He is a member of the Vermilion Parish Tourism Commission and the Louisiana State Florist Association, where he served as vice president for eight years. He served on the state board for the American Cancer Association and American Diabetes Association. He a member of Krewe de la Renaissance Acadienne, served as captain of the Krewe of Vermilion for 2 years, and reigned as King of the Krewe of Teche in Franklin in 1990.

Lancon is a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Over the years, he has given freely of his artistic talent by providing beautiful floral arrangements to the church for various occasions. Lancon is a member of the Erath Knights of Columbus. He has served in nearly office in the organization, including Grand Knight from 1981-1982. He is also a 4th Degree Knight.

Lancon is a native of the Four Corners community near Franklin. He graduated from Hanson High School in 1965, and the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette) with a degree in elementary education in 1969 and business education in 1978. He taught school for several years, including one year at Erath High School.

Lancon was married to the late Alice Hebert Lancon for 29 ½ years at the time of her death in 2002. They are the parents of two children: Yvette Broussard, married to Chad; and Andre Lancon, married to Tanaya. He has eight grandchildren: Ty, Courtney, Taylor, Coy, and Coty Broussard, Kaylon, Bo, and Emma Grace Lancon.