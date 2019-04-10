Franklin native Darrell Johnson Jr. serving aboard USS Portland

A Franklin native and 1997 Franklin Senior High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Portland, one of the Navy’s newest and most advanced amphibious ships.

Petty Officer 1st Class Darrell Johnson Jr. is a yeoman aboard the amphibious transport dock operating out of San Diego. A Navy yeoman is responsible for maintaining correspondence, awards and any administrative duties.

Johnson credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Franklin.

“I was taught to treat everyone with respect and always help other people,” Johnson said. “You never know when you could need someone to help you. I work for the military but I am an influence of my parents.”

Commissioned in 2017, Portland is designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.

“I have only been on aircraft carriers before this,” Johnson said. “Being on a smaller ship, you see that the team is more united. You have more hands on with everyone.”

Being stationed in San Diego, the principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, means Johnson is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer said. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard Portland. More than 400 men and women make up the ship’s crew, which keeps all parts of the ship running smoothly, from handling weaponry to maintaining the engines. An additional 700 Marines can be embarked. Portland is capable of transporting Marines and landing them where they are needed via helicopters, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and landing craft.

These amphibious transport dock ships support sea-to-shore assaults, special operations or other warfare missions and can serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious ready groups. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

“The current and future success of USS Portland will be due to the hard work and dedication from each member of the crew,” Capt. Tony Rodriguez, commanding officer of USS Portland said. “Every sailor knows their role and purpose within the ship. By maintaining high standards and sound shipboard operating procedures we can ensure we are ready to answer when the nation calls.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Johnson who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Johnson is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My cousin just retired from the Navy,” Johnson said. “Being able to see what he achieved and having access to any information he could share with me really influenced my decision to join.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Johnson and other Portland sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nations needs.

“By putting on the uniform every day, it shows that I want to be there for my family and country as a whole,” Johnson added.