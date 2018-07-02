Franklin Mayor, City Council sworn in Sunday

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard was inaugurated Sunday evening at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts on Main Street in Franklin.

Foulcard and members of Franklin City Council were sworn in by Judge James B. Supple in front of an audience attending with standing-room only.

The ceremony lasted an hour during which Franklin’s Interim Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux was appointed by Foulcard, with City Attorney Russell J. Cremaldi explaining the mechanics by which such an appointment was necessary until a permanent appointee should be presented. According to Cremaldi, a local civil service board will soon be providing a list of certified candidates for the position.

Foulcard’s inaugural address thanked his family, friends and peers, and outlined some of the points on which he said he intends to focus during his administration.

He touched on the decreased sales tax rates in the parish and pointed to a “recent exodus” of citizenry from the parish as the culprit, adding, “But, I want you to know, that I ain’t going nowhere. I’m not leaving. I’m staying here because there’s no place like home. I’m staying here because I truly believe that everything I want and need for my family, is right here under the lamp posts.”

He went on to address plans to deal with crime, infrastructure, economic development, recreation and the city’s profile.

In discussing dealing with crime, Foulcard said he didn’t want to go into too much detail until he had consulted with the several departments concerned; but did say, “Whatever plan we take, we will need each and every one of you. We cannot do this alone. Our community cannot reach its full potential relying solely on law enforcement alone, and then criticizing the actions they do or don’t take.”

He urged that citizens “not take the law into their own hands,” but confirmed leaning toward a possible community-assisted law enforcement policy.

In addressing infrastructure, Foulcard said he intends to utilize funds from the parish and will “continue to shed light on issues as they relate to infrastructure by pursuing capital outlay funds.”

Economic development was addressed in the form of a familiar tone from his campaign. “We will work with existing businesses and we will work to attract new businesses to our area,” he said. “I know we’ve heard before, ‘We’ve tried that already,’ and I say, ‘Let’s try it again.’”

Foulcard also said he would like to see a semi-annual job fair, to benefit employers and job-seekers alike.

In a nod to “open government,” Foulcard said he would like to create an initiative by which citizens could attend a “town talk” to “air complaints, so that we could begin resolving some of the issues we have in our great city.”

He also expressed concern at the city’s lack of a civic center. But he said the theater could and should be considered as the potential draw to Franklin, which he thinks it is capable of being.

He further addressed recreation through expressing a commitment to securing funding to further beautify the area near the bayou, and arrange for the replacement or refurbishing of playground equipment at the city’s parks and recreation centers.

He closed by saying he is “ready, willing and able,” to address the outlined concerns with the help of the council. But he also called for the assistance of every Franklinite, saying, “We need all of you. We need your help”

“I invite you tonight to join with me and this council by believing that everything you need and want is right here under the lamp posts.”