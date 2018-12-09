Franklin lighting contest Dec. 13

The City of Franklin is hosting its 3rd Annual Christmas Lighting Contest, Thursday, Dec. 13.

All you have to do to enter is turn on your Christmas lights by 6 p.m. on this day. Business owners and residents are eligible to participate. There will be four residential districts and one business section.

The judges will be comparing exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Only decorations that are visible from the street will be judged.

First and second place prizes will be awarded in each section. Winners will be announced the next day and the award presentation will be Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the city council meeting.

ENTRY:

—Participation is open to all residents within the boundaries of the city limits of Franklin.

—Entry is free; no cost or fees apply.

RULES:

—Committee members are not eligible to participate.

—The contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence only.

—Judging will be viewed from the street only. Therefore, only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged. Judges will not enter the property to view the back or side yard.

CRITERIA:

—Judges will evaluate on the following five (5) criteria:

1. Curb appeal

2. Theme

3. Uniformity of color

4. Neatness and alignment

5. Organization of lawn ornaments

For more information about this year’s Christmas Lighting Contest, contact Tammy Rogers at (337) 828-6350 or trogers@franklin-la.com