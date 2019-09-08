Franklin to host 'Trust for Historic Preservation' event
The City of Franklin has been chosen as the destination in the State of Louisiana for the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble.
Fall Ramble is a walk for pleasure, typically without a definite route. However, on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation has selected a total of 13 historic sites for patrons to walk to and enjoy, including lunch at the historic Teche Theatre with featured speakers. Historic destinations for the Fall Ramble include: Church of Assumption, Asbury United Methodist Church, St. John Elementary School, United Methodist Church, Shadowlawn, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Chez Hope, The Lamp Post, Franklin F&AM Masonic Lodge #57, Teche Theatre, Chitimacha Museum, Darby House and Oaklawn Manor.
Tickets for the Fall Ramble are $50 per person and includes a box lunch; $15 per student/teacher and also includes box lunch. Must bring current school ID.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit:
https://www.lthp.org/event/2019-fall-ramble-franklin-and-st-mary-parish/