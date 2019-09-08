Article Image Alt Text

Franklin to host 'Trust for Historic Preservation' event

Sun, 09/08/2019 - 6:00am

The City of Franklin has been chosen as the destination in the State of Louisiana for the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble.
Fall Ramble is a walk for pleasure, typically without a definite route. However, on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation has selected a total of 13 historic sites for patrons to walk to and enjoy, including lunch at the historic Teche Theatre with featured speakers. Historic destinations for the Fall Ramble include: Church of Assumption, Asbury United Methodist Church, St. John Elementary School, United Methodist Church, Shadowlawn, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Chez Hope, The Lamp Post, Franklin F&AM Masonic Lodge #57, Teche Theatre, Chitimacha Museum, Darby House and Oaklawn Manor.
Tickets for the Fall Ramble are $50 per person and includes a box lunch; $15 per student/teacher and also includes box lunch. Must bring current school ID.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit:
https://www.lthp.org/event/2019-fall-ramble-franklin-and-st-mary-parish/

