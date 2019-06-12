Franklin High FFA attends state convention

Franklin High School’s FFA Chapter traveled to Alexandria to attend the 90th State FFA Convention and Expo. Every year, the Louisiana FFA Association holds the convention where thousands of members throughout the state congregate in the host city to celebrate agriculture, FFA and member accomplishments from the year. These students attended general sessions, participated in career and leadership development workshops, received numerous awards, engaged in an Alexandria community service project sponsored by National FFA, and more. From left are Dalen LeBlanc, Victoria Walker, Cameron Bertrand, Tyler LeBlanc, Noel Guillotte, Matthew Phillips, Madison Boudreaux, Kaitlyn Marcotte, Caleb Willis, and teacher Nick Adams. More photos in today's edition of the Banner-Tribune.