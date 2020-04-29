Article Image Alt Text

Franklin Fire Department, Hebert cook for Legacy

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:45pm

Franklin’s Skippy Hebert enlisted the help of the Franklin Fire Department and the City of Franklin to help cook lunch for Legacy Nursing Home in Franklin to let the residents and staff know that “we are all in this together,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. He thanked Councilman Jamie Robison, Chief Chuck Bourgeois and the Franklin Fire Department for their hard work. Hebert has also teamed up with Al Kuhlman with the Forest Restaurant to feed the hospital staff every week. If you would like to make a small contribution to help, go to First National Bank of Jeanerette in Franklin and donate to “Michel Hebert Jr. C19 Special.”

