Franklin featured on podcast program

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard is the featured guest on an episode of Small Town Podcast with host Mayor Matt Seale of Ocilla, Georgia.

The episode was released on Monday, March 30 and is one of a series of episodes sponsored by the Louisiana Municipal Association.

During the interview, Mayor Foulcard discusses how he got involved in public service in his hometown after being taught as a young man the importance of making an impact where you grew up. They also discuss the challenges and successes of Franklin’s efforts to make itself a better place to live.

Small Town Podcast is an audio project designed to shine the spotlight on small towns that are often overshadowed in the media by the excitement and activity of bigger cities. When small towns do get attention, it is often for something less than desirable. Small Town Podcast tells the whole story of small town living and its joys and challenges.

In Small Town Podcast, Mayor Seale visits other small towns and talks face to face with local leaders. The audience is given an opportunity to learn about the personalities of local officials in small towns and then hear about some of town’s unique qualities and what it has to offer.

Small Town Podcast is available on Apple iTunes or the Apple Podcast app, Stitcher and other podcast applications. For the full list of podcast platforms available or to listen to an episode on the web, visit www.smalltownpodcast.com and go to the “Listen” tab. Listeners can also follow Small Town Podcast on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to see photos of the towns Mayor Seale features.