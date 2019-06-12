Franklin cleanup day

The City of Franklin sponsored the June 1 monthly cleanup. Participants included Jeremy Smith, Glynn Bradley, Jerome Roche, Arlana Shields, Ed “Tiger” Verdin, Belva, Pyreante and Decareal Notto, Ruthie Heard, Elaine Karam, Trent Downing, Marguerite Robinson and Didi Battle. Franklin’s “billy goat,” a commercial vacuum for litter donated by Keep St. Mary Beautiful, also made an appearance. A public gathering was held March 9 with volunteers Diana Alexander, Robinson, Heard, James Barry and Battle. Franklin Foundation Hospital supplied grabbers and gloves, Argus Spa provided bottled water.