Franklin City Hall reopens

Beginning Wednesday, May 20, Franklin City Hall partially opened to the public with restrictions due to the open floor plan of our offices.

Due to the layout of our offices masks will be required for all Visitors/customers until further notice for the safety and health of our employees.

For those coming to City Hall, front door entry is required; rear entry is reserved for employees and those requiring handicapped accessible entry.

Visitors/customers will be allowed in City Hall if personal interaction is necessary to do business and by appointment only. Only one customer at a time will be allowed in the tax department. Only two customers at a time will be allowed in the water department. Business may continue to be handled by telephone, drop box, email, or by mail and is encouraged.

Visitors to any second floor office will be by appointment only. (No Exceptions)

Remember to practice social distancing (six feet) and use personal protective equipment such as a mask or face covering to protect yourself and our employees. Do not enter if you have symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or have a recent known exposure to Covid-19.

Call to make appointment:

Main Line – 337-828-3631

Mayor’s Office – 337-828-6350

Water Billing – 337-828-6312 or 337-828-6313

Taxes, Cemetery – 337-828-6310

Zoning, Permits, Inspections – 337-828-6303