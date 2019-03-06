Franklin to begin road repairs

Franklin City Council recently approved the construction contract and bids for upcoming public roadwork to take place around the city.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard and councilmembers convened for a special meeting to discuss three bids, their costs, and the work to be done.

The contract was awarded to Diamond B. Construction Co., LLC as recommended by Miller Engineers & Associates Inc. in their letter to Foulcard.

The funds for roadway improvements are those which were bonded to the city by the parish council last July at $575,000.

The second round is reportedly expected to come later this year, and will also amount to $575,000.

The first bid to be taken up is for $584,977 to reconstruct Chatsworth Road from Northwest Boulevard to the intersection with Iberia Street. The bid also includes the reconstruction and patch/overlay of South Willow Street.

The two alternate bids will be considered only if funding is available. They are to reconstruct Wilfred Street and to patch, mill and overlay the off-street parking lot on Teche Drive at Parc sur la Teche.

The Wilfred Street reconstruction is priced at $98,031 and the Teche Drive parking area patch and overlay is priced at $34,818.

According to Clerk of the Council Karen LeBlanc, construction can begin, if intervening processes proceed in normal fashion, as early as 90 days.