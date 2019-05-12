FPD Chief Beverly speaks to FHCC clients, staff

Franklin Health Care and Rehabilitation Center received an address from Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly, Wednesday.

Vicky Landry, FHCC admissions coordinator, said she thought Beverly was well received by the staff of FHCC.

She reported that Beverly’s address focused on community involvement with a special concentration on first response to emergency situations.

The staff interacted with Beverly through a questions and answers session in which he explained how important it is to be prepared, safe and ready to take all emergencies seriously.

In regards to questions asked outside the parameters of emergency preparedness, Beverly remarked, “I do not make promises but each concern will be addressed.”

According to Landry, Beverly addressed a main concern of the facility: parked vehicles blocking or too near the fire hydrant which services the facility, a local school and residents.

Landry said that Beverly noted the seriousness of the matter and stated he would follow through with a resolution to the parking issue.

One staff member is said to have expressed at the end of Beverly’s presentation, “Things are a lot better now.”