FPD arrest in Sept. 2 murder

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported Thursday the arrest of murder suspect Trinity Coleman.

According to Beverly, Coleman, 36, of Morris Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:34 a.m. for warrants for second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Coleman was reportedly booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants were issued after the Franklin Police Department received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Scottie Street and Pine Street on September 2, at approximately 8:48 a.m.

Beverly further reported that upon officer’s arrival, one female victim was located and identified as 37 year old Chiquita Lumpkin.

The Franklin Police Department along with the Third Ward Marshal’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department, and Louisiana State Police assisted in investigation efforts, and during the investigation, a person of interest was identified as Coleman.