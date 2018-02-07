Foulcard is Grand Marshal for Baldwin's Krewe of Donnis

The second annual “Krewe of Donnis” Mardi Gras Parade rolls through the streets of Baldwin Saturday.

Grand Marshal Eugene Paul Foulcard Sr. and King and Queen Derrick and Quovadis Kelly lead this year’s parade, which begins at 1 p,m.

Foulcard is a lifelong native of Franklin. He is a 1984 graduate of Franklin Senior High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern University and A & M College in Baton Rouge.

For the past 29 years, Eugene has served as St. Mary Community Action Agency’s chief financial officer. He has helped ensure the agency’s good stewardship of state and federal dollars used to serve the children and families in need of assistance in St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes. His greatest passion has always been giving back and serving the community he loves.

Eugene has served 12 years on the Franklin City Council, representing District C. He has served for 13 years on the Franklin Foundation Hospital Board of Commissioners, the past three years as chairman. He previously served as chairman of the Franklin Home Rule Charter assisting with the re-writing of the city’s charter.

Eugene is a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi and a lifelong member of St. Jules Catholic Church. His wife, Terri Foulcard, is the current director of Claire House for Women and Children. They are parents of four children, Lynn, Ashley, A’Myrie, and Eugene Jr. Eugene is the son of the late Carl C. Foulcard Sr. and Lydia Delasbour Foulcard, and the sixth sibling of Carl Jr. “BumDee”, Michael, Carol, Donald, Debra and Charles Foulcard.

The King and Queen, Derrick and Quovadis Kelly, have been married for six years and are the proud parents of four children, Derrick Jr., Xxvion, Korion and Kahlil. Both Derrick and Quovadis are members of Isrealite Devine Spiritual Church of rural Jeanerette. Quovadis serves as the church administrator. Her favorite bible verse is Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ that strengthen me.” Her motto is, “Never look down on anyone unless you are helping them up.” Quovadis is a 1998 graduate of Franklin High School and Derrick received his GED in 1994.

Derrick has worked as a truck driver for 23 years. Quovadis is a stay at home wife and mother. She formerly worked at Affordable Home Furnishings for 10 years. Together, they own Zeus Transportation and Coko ‘n Kidz Fun Jumps. They’re also the co-founders of Pozitive Image Project since 2011, which includes Community Feeding Project, Christmas Toy Project and many more.

Quovadis enjoys traveling and spending time with family while Derrick loves yard work, riding his Harley and playing with Khole and Zoey, his two dogs. Quovadis joined the Krewe of Donnis Mardi Gras Association last year.

The Parade starts from UMCOR-Sager Brown and travels through town.