Fire damages Clay Street residence

Franklin Fire Department was called out for a structure fire at 106 Clay St. at 12:18 a.m., Chief Chuck Bourgeois said.

Units were in the area for a medical call on Shepard Lane and arrived one minute later to find a large volume of fire coming from the rear of the residence.

The residence is owned by Alan Vaughn and occupied by Austin Legnon and Gabriel Giroir. The fire spread to the outside walls and into the attic area. It was brought under control a 12:51 am. Baldwin, Chitimacha and Centerville fire departments assisted.

An investigation indicates that he fire started in dog house attached to the rear wall. It is believed that the power cord for a heat lamp shorted out causing the fire. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $15,000.

The American Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.