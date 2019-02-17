Fire chief: Calls run on business out of district

Fire Protection Dist. 11 Chief Clarence Clark claims his department has been handling calls for a business that is not in his district boundaries.

The council met a day earlier than usual so members could attend the Police Jury Association convention that began Wednesday.

Clark appeared before the St. Mary Parish Council Wednesday, saying the property occupied by North American Salt is actually located in the Fire Protection Dist. 1, Cypremort Point area, boundaries, and Dist. 11 has never received funding for the calls it has attended on Cote Blanche Island, though Dist. 1 has received $15,000.

He said Dist. 11 has provided training to employees, hydrant testing, free fire planning, medical and fire responses and more.

That amounts to $440,000 over the span of time since 1983 when Dist. 11 was created.

There was a long discussion regarding mutual aid agreements between all parish fire departments, but Clark said Dist. 1 has never responded to the Cote Blanche facility. He brought in a fire personnel member who also testified he had been with the Dist. 11 since inception and has never known of Dist. 1 responding to the island.

Clark said in 2018 the department went to the mine approximately 10 times for various reasons, including training and hydrant service and other functions.

Councilman Patrick Hebert said if that is the case, Dist. 11 should charge the company.

“It’s not my decision, that’s been going on for years,” Clark said.

Other councilmen agreed a charge should be levied.

Councilman Paul Naquin asked Clark if the department has answered calls to the Port of West St. Mary and the Louisa area, and Clark said the department has. “It’s closer for us to respond than it is for Dist. 1,” Clark said.

Councilman Craig Mathews said there have been occasions when Dist. 11 responded to mutual aid calls and arrived at the scene first.

And Councilman Dale Rogers said he spoke to the Dist. 1 chief and was told Dist. 11 only went to the island once. Clark denied that.

“How does he know when I get dispatched when he’s not even on my frequency?” Clark asked.

Rogers said he wasn’t questioning Clark, rather, pointing out that all parties involved need to meet.

Clark has been with the district since 2011. He also provides mutual aid with Iberia Parish fire protection, including Jeanerette.

Chairman Gabriel Beadle pressed for a meeting between those involved, and the parish council unofficially—there was no vote taken—agreed.

Dana Judice, Chez Hope advocate, told the council that there will be two dodgeball tournaments. Feb. 26 at the city park recreation center, Franklin; and Feb. 28 at a location to be determined.

“Bring kids out, get them excited, and then talk to them about how to avoid these unhealthy dating relationship problems and have healthy relationships,” Judice said. “Parents are invited, we’ll talk to them, too.”

Trivia Night is set for Saturday, April 6, at the Patterson Civic Center, Judice said. A team price is $150 for up to six members including the meal. There will also be a silent auction.

There was also a discussion among the council that the recently-formed home rule charter review committee did not meet as expected last month, and there was some misunderstanding over minutes taking.

Beadle said unsigned meeting minutes had been received, but there seemed to be a misconception that the council clerk would take minutes. He said the secretary of the committee is responsible for that task.

Councilman Kevin Voisin said he made it clear to the committee the council clerk would not take minutes.

Councilman J Ina, noting there was not a quorum at some meetings, said council members should encourage the members they appointed to attend.

In other business:

—Resolutions of respect were approved for Charles Louis Gowland Sr., John Calvin Ortis and Edgar Joseph Dugas Jr.

—Appointments included Paul T. Tholen to Water and Sewer Commission 2; Sheriff Blaise Smith to the 911 board and Royal L. Young so Drainage Dist. 6.

—$10,000 was allocated from the Wards 4 & 8 3/10th sales tax for bunker gear for Fire Dist. 7.

—A request from the Morgan City Police Reserves for $5,400 for 10 body armor vests was referred to the finance committee.

—Ordinances were introduced regarding, again, renaming a portion of Cypremort Road back to its original name; and another amending “precincts designated” in the code of ordinances.

—Ordinances adopted were a zone map amendment and requirements for renaming of parish roadways.