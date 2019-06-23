FFD gets $231K grant; juvenile curfew reminded

Franklin Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois announced the fire department’s award of $261,800 in federal grant funds Tuesday at the recent Franklin City Council meeting.

Bourgeois said the FFD applies for the Fire Act Grant funds every year, and has been denied for the last six years due to so many fire departments applying nationwide.

He also noted that this year the number of applicants was significantly less than in previous years, as well as that the FFD scaled back its request of equipment from that of previous years to one of immediate necessity only, presumably resulting in this year’s award vs. past years’.

In other news, the monthly report from Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly was made available to the council and mayor.

Beverly reported that in the month of May there were 23 misdemeanor arrests, eight felony arrests, one DWI arrest, two marijuana arrests, one rape reported and one burglary reported.

He also took the opportunity to remind juveniles of the city-wide curfew hours for the duration of summer months.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday through Thursday, juveniles are required to be indoors unless accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age. On Friday and Saturdays, the hours of curfew are from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Apart from the fire chief and police chief, guests on the meeting agenda included Claudia Provost, Southern Louisiana Community College, who advised of the 2019 SLCC Employment Workshop and Career Fair slated for Oct. 16 at the SLCC Franklin campus, and Oct. 23 at Broussard-Harris Recreation Center; Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, who confirmed the “Bikers on the Bayou” motorcycle rally for July 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Parc Sur la Teche; and Dr. Gary Wiltz and Renee Stansbury, Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, proposed an ordinance to prohibit smoking in all workplaces and public places in Franklin.

An ordinance was introduced and adopted to extend the lease of the property at 803 Willow St. to Ameripure Processing Company; another was adopted to declare certain public property as surplus, and to authorize the mayor and council to auction said property to the highest bidder in a sealed bid process; as well as an ordinance to regulate the operation of motor vehicles or boats on flooded public streets within city limits.

Resolutions approved included a resolution to request grant funding from the Delta Regional Authority for renovations to Franklin’s waste water treatment plant, and a resolution to form a complete count committee in Franklin, for the benefit of the 2020 US census.

Under new business, Jackie Roberson and Paul Prevost were approved appointments to the Zoning Board of Adjustments, and condemnation hearings relative to properties on Third and Sixth Streets were tabled until next month’s meeting due to the absence of the Inspector Jeff Hildreth.

Closing the meeting with announcements, Franklin City Councilman Chuck Autin made a public address regarding roadside trash and debris. During which, he asked Franklin citizens not to leave unwanted trash or lawn clippings on roadways, as he had recently witnessed a rash of such incidents.

—Franklin City-Wide Clean-Up is scheduled for July 13 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Brown Shopping Center parking lot.

—A dance recital and student art show is scheduled for July 20 at Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the recital starting at 6 p.m.