Expressions of mourning for local figure

Members and supporters of the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts are mourning the death of Tyra Yarber who passed away early Sunday morning at his home. The historic marquis at the theater on Main Street has been reconfigured in Yarber’s memory, and flowers are being placed by the community at the theatre doors. Yarber was a board member, director and held many other responsibilities over many years in the theatre group. There will be a public visitation on Saturday at the Teche Theatre from 11 a.m. until a memorial tribute celebration at 1 p.m. Ed “Tiger” Verdin will serve as the master of ceremony.