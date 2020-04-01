Estelle runs last paper route

The Banner-Tribune's longest tenured paper deliverer, Curless Estelle, was interviewed last week by Teche Talk's Diane Wiltz. Curless has been delivering the newspaper for 16 years. He is pictured again below with Circulation Manager Debbie Billiot. The Banner has converted to a mail only delivery system, and though Curless says he'll miss his customers, he's got plenty of work to do cutting grass and whatever other helpful jobs he can acquire.