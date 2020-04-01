Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Estelle runs last paper route

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:08am

The Banner-Tribune's longest tenured paper deliverer, Curless Estelle, was interviewed last week by Teche Talk's Diane Wiltz. Curless has been delivering the newspaper for 16 years. He is pictured again below with Circulation Manager Debbie Billiot. The Banner has converted to a mail only delivery system, and though Curless says he'll miss his customers, he's got plenty of work to do cutting grass and whatever other helpful jobs he can acquire.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020