Election political forums slated

Here are the upcoming political forums sponsored by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.

Aug. 26, 6 - 8 p.m. Patterson Civic Center

Sheriff, State Representative District 50 and Clerk of Court

Sept. 10, 6 - 8 p.m. Morgan City Auditorium

State Representative District 51

Sept. 16th, 6 - 8 p.m. Patterson Civic Center

Parish President, Council at Large

Districts 9, 10, & 11

Sept. 23rd, 6 - 8 p.m. Patterson Civic Center

Council Districts 3, 4, 5 & 8