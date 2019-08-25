Election political forums slated
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 6:00am
Here are the upcoming political forums sponsored by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.
Aug. 26, 6 - 8 p.m. Patterson Civic Center
Sheriff, State Representative District 50 and Clerk of Court
Sept. 10, 6 - 8 p.m. Morgan City Auditorium
State Representative District 51
Sept. 16th, 6 - 8 p.m. Patterson Civic Center
Parish President, Council at Large
Districts 9, 10, & 11
Sept. 23rd, 6 - 8 p.m. Patterson Civic Center
Council Districts 3, 4, 5 & 8