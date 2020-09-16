Driven for Change

With a Nov. 3 election looming, ministers, public servants, and concerned voters are making a grass-roots effort to inform the public of the importance of their right to vote.

Area ministers Allen Randle of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, Benny Druilhet of Triune Church of God In Christ and Donald Lanceslin, Superintendent of the Ambassador District Church of God in Christ teamed up with area voters to become foot soldiers in an effort to rally the public to vote.

“The purpose of today’s drive is to first of all get people registered and to remind them of their constitutional right to vote,” Druilhet said.

Even ministers who took part in Friday’s march said they themselves had become empowered by the event. “This drive is so important because it has pulled me to another level of support,” Randle said. “I just believe adequate support would be a blessing or a gift.”

Among the participants were 16th Judicial Court Judge Lori Landry and Alfreda Edwards, who was recently elected to serve on the Democratic State Central Committee Legislative District 50, Seat 8.

The group of approximately 20 people went out with posters in hand near stop signs encouraging voter registration. “Scripture tells us in Proverbs 39 Verse 2, ‘When the righteous rule the people rejoice so we want to have a reason to rejoice’,” Druilhet said.

“People want a change, young people feel hopeless. We want them to understand we will work with you,” Landry said.

Voters in attendance were proud to be a part of the effort. “The time is now, don’t put off registering to vote, do it now,” Carolyn Grogan said.

The group didn’t stop in Franklin. There were drives in St. Martinville and New Iberia this Labor Day weekend as well.