Cypress Bayou hosts MMA event

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will host World Fighting Championship 97 on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and first fight bell at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for general admission and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or day of fight in Bizzute’s Gift Shop. The fight card is stacked with some of the best fighters from the south.

The public is invited to attend the weigh-in for WFC 97. It will be Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the pre-function room of the Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino.