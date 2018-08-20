Courtroom pew collapses

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 7:28am

A pew collapsed with several people seated in it Thursday in one of the courtrooms in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse. Acadian Ambulance, Franklin Police and Franklin Fire Department personnel assisted the sheriff’s office and some persons were transported by ambulance for medical attention. Parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange said courthouse building maintenance is preparing a report, and that the pews were scheduled to be replaced in about two weeks.

