Council approves pay hikes

City council members Tuesday adopted three ordinances raising pay for councilmen and the mayor.

The ordinances do not take effect until the next term of office for all members and the mayor.

The ordinance increased the four single-member councilmen’s monthly pay from $500 to $650, and the at-large elected mayor pro-tempore to $750. The council receives $150 in expense funds authorized by a separate ordinance currently in effect.

—Ordinance #3356: An ordinance fixing the compensation of the councilmembers of the City of Franklin, St. Mary Parish, La., who represent Districts A, B, C and D and repealing all resolutions, ordinances or part of ordinances in conflict therewith.

—Ordinance #3357: An ordinance fixing the compensation of the at-large Mayor Pro Tempore councilmember of the City of Franklin, St. Mary Parish, La., and repealing all resolutions, ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict therewith.

—Ordinance #3358: An ordinance fixing the compensation of the mayor of the City of Franklin, St. Mary Parish, La., and repealing all resolutions, ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict therewith. The new annual pay is $60,000 per year.