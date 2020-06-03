Cooking for health care workers

A community-minded team cooked for local health care workers in the area recently. Organizer Skippy Hebert thanked the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Department for once again cooking the meals to feed 342 health care workers, which brings a total to 1,754 served over the last few months. Sheriff Blaise Smith helped deliver the meals to Franklin Foundation Hospital and Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Franklin. Mark Robicheaux and Jody Vaccarella picked up half the cost of the meal, and Keith Landen and Franklin Supply supplied the plates and party packs for every meal. The Banner-Tribune/Michelle Baker