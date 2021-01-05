Construction will begin soon on SLCC training facility

COVID-19 prevented a traditional groundbreaking ceremony for the new South Louisiana Community College training facility at the Port of West St. Mary.

So the port is marking the beginning of the shop, classroom and office facility with a press release instead.

The training Facility will be built on the port's Baldwin campus, 155 Gordy Lane.

The facility will consist of a 5,500-square foot structure, a 2,500-square-foot classroom/office and a 1,700-square-foot multipurpose shop. Also included in the facility is a 58,500-square-foot truck training pad for commercial driver's license compliance.

The construction set to begin early this year, funded by a grant from the United States Department of Commerce, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Louisiana state capital outlay budget and the Port of West St. Mary.

"I am looking forward to working with SLCC and the Commissioners of the Port of West St. Mary to build this facility in West St. Mary Parish," said Port Director David Allain. "This facility will bring opportunities to train the regional workforce to meet the needs of local businesses and industry."

State Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, said he was very excited about the partnership between the port and SLCC which will bring a welding school to St. Mary Parish.

"This program is intended to train welders for the job opportunities that are available at so many of our local employers," he said, "and I am also pleased that as Chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, we were able to secure over $450,000 in state capital outlay funding for this important project."

"This is a fine mixture of dollars from the state Legislature, as well as major funding acquired by the PWSM to build a school," said former state Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin. "This is a very much needed component of our industrial growth for the future," Jones said.

"The opening of the new Welding Education Center will have lasting effects on our local labor force," said state Rep. Vincent St. Blanc III, R-Franklin. "Many employers are facing a shortage of the quality, skilled workforce needed within our region. The impact on the lives of the workers choosing to take advantage of the program will be life changing through post-secondary skilled education offered right here in our area. I would like to thank former State Representative Sam Jones for advocating this into existence."