Conservation meeting slated for Feb. 19

St. Mary Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will be hosting its annual Locally Led Conservation Meeting to identify resources concerns in St. Mary Parish.

The meeting is on Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. on the second floor of the Blevins Building, 600 Main St., in the large conference room.

The meeting is to identify local resource concerns. The information gathered from this meeting will be used to give direction to the USDA Farm Bill programs that NRCS has to offer. Every resident of St. Mary Parish is welcome to attend the meeting to voice their concerns and enjoy light refreshments.

For additional information, contact the office at 337-828-1461, ext. 3. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is an equal opportunity employer and also provides reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities. To request special accommodations, contact the Franklin Field Office at 337-828-1461, ext. 3-10 days prior to the meeting.