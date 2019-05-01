Community Action holds 52nd membership meeting

“Moving to Another Level of Excellence,” was the mantra repeated Friday at St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency’s 52nd annual membership meeting at the pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

The 2019 honorees were the agency’s Head Start teachers, and CEO/Head Start Administrator Almetra J. Franklin provided the annual State of the Agency address.

“I just want to tell you that this Community Action and Head Start Program is the best at the work they do,” Franklin said.

“When you give your best so that other people can become better—you become better. And that is what Community Action and Head Start represents in the parishes we serve.”

Franklin went on to report, “We represent $18 million circulating in the two parishes we serve. Community Action is a force to be reckoned with. We do good work.

“The state of this agency is strong. We are doing well, and each year we do better and better, and for that we have to give God the glory, and we have to thank him because we are doing his work. We are his helpers.”

Following Franklin’s address, each of the agency’s Head Start teachers was called individually to receive a certificate of appreciation and a gift.

In addition to the teachers being honored, the 2019 CAA/HS royalty was crowned.

This year, it was a lone queen, Kentra Gabriel.

A teacher at the Vermilion Parish HS Center, Gabriel stated of the honor, “I am passionate about working with children and their families.

“The agency represents people helping people, touching children, and reaching families. I too believe in this motto.”