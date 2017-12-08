Cold spell calls for caution with heaters

Winter months bring colder temperatures, holiday fun, hot chocolate, and a need for heat.

But where there is heat, there is also a risk for fire.

“I just want to remind everyone to be mindful of every heat apparatus that you use this winter,” said Assistant Chief John Price of Morgan City Fire Department. “Space heaters are one of the most common and biggest causes of winter fires.”

Price said that space heaters should not be placed by any combustible materials such as furniture, walls, draping, and bedding. Space heaters should be kept at safe distances, such as the average 3 to 5 feet, required for most.

Space heaters are only meant for temporary use and should be closely monitored. Price also said space heaters should never be plugged into power strips and only plugged into the wall. Power strips can be overloaded with the amount of voltage required by space heaters and can become a fire hazard itself.

Fireplaces can also be a hazard if not properly maintained.

“Inspect the chimney to make sure there is no debris and check the integrity of the fire box,” Price said.

He said to watch the size of the flames when the fireplace is in use and that garbage or debris should not be burned.

Residents are to make sure to have carbon monoxide detectors that are properly working with fully charged batteries if they plan on using gas heaters.

“A gas stove oven should not be used to heat a home. The item is not designed for long-term use to be used as a heater,” Price said. “Using items for heat that are not designed to be heaters and used for long term use, they can eventually become a nuisance and cause a fire.”

Price said people should purchase radiators for long-term heating use or invest in a properly installed heating system.