COA seeking board members

St. Mary Council on Aging is in search of persons willing to serve as board members.

The organization that serves seniors throughout St. Mary Parish needs individuals in planning, implementing and evaluating various programs for persons over the age of 60.

Interested persons must be adult residents of St. Mary Parish and willing to donate their time and talent to assure continuous service of senior activities.

For more information contact Executive Director Beverly Domengeaux at 337-907-6321.

Active seniors are invited to participate in senior center activities in Franklin, Morgan City and Patterson. There is also a membership campaign set for Aug. 6-31.