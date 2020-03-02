Close of books for primary election

The St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters announces that the last day to register in person or by mail for the April 4 election is Wednesday, March 4.

This is the 30-day close of books deadline. The geauxvote, 20-day deadline for electronic voter registration is Saturday, March 14.

Early voting for the April 4 election begins on March 21 and runs through March 28 excluding Sunday. Hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On the ballot are the following offices:

— Presidential Nominee, Democratic Party

— Presidential Nominee, Republican Party

— Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 50th Rep. Dist. Office “A”

— Member, Democratic State Central Committee, 51st Rep. Dist. Office “B”

You may call the Registrar of Voters Office at (337)828-4100, ext. 360 for more information.