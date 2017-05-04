'Clean the Pond' Saturday in Franklin

Operation Clean the Pond 2

Saturday May 6, 2017

Location: Franklin Welcome Center, 15307 Hwy. 90 W Frontage Road Franklin, LA 70538

Franklin Welcome Center, on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 10 am to 2 pm. (Depending on the weather.)

Please wear water shoes or rubber boots and bring along gloves, a rake, lifejacket and a change of clothes (in the event that you get wet).

Clean up of the Giant Salvinia is an environmentally friendly way of getting rid of the grass without herbicides. Ridding the ponds of Giant Salvinia will lead to a healthier fish habitat.

Please call 337-828-2555 for more information.