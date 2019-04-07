Classic & new watercraft at the Wooden Boat Show

Organizers are preparing for the 10th Bayou Teche Wooden Boat Show.

Set for April 12-13, and on the 14th until all participants have left, generally before noon, the show features both classic and modern wooden vessels from model-sized to grand old runabouts of the past and much more.

At the helm of the show are Roger Stouff, Gary Blum, Larry Couvillier and Carlin Lange. In its 10th incarnation the Bayou Teche Wooden Boat Show began small, a dozen boats or so. Over the years that followed it grew, with its greatest number of boats around 65.

“We’ve become the place to go for both our participants and our visitors,” Stouff said. “Though we are a small show compared to others in the region, we’ve become known for a relaxed, casual event on beautiful venue. The majority of our boat participants return every year if they can.”

Among the visitor favorites are antique mahogany runabouts such as Chris-Crafts, pirogues, sailboats, Cajun “putt-putt” bateaus and several original Teche Craft boats constructed by Fortier Boatworks of New Iberia in the hey-day of wooden boats. Note that actual participation varies from year-to-year.

The show is held at the end of Teche Drive at Adams and Jackson streets.

“Join us and the Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival next weekend,” Stouff concluded. “Every one of our out-of-town participants tells how much they love Franklin, and look forward to coming back each year. That’s a blue ribbon for our community.”