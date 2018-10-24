City sets events in Oct.-Nov.

The Men of Standard Real Talk Men’s Conference will be held Nov. 17 at Broussard-Harris Recreation Center.

It will be sponsored by Mt. Zion Faith Ministry in conjunction with the City of Franklin. The conference is for men who are young and young at heart.

A continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided. The sessions will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information, please call 337-828-6305 or 337-339-2676.

The City of Franklin will host a Red Ribbon Week Prayer Rally Sunday, October 28, 2018, on the front lawn of City Hall (300 Iberia Street) at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please call 337-828-6350.

