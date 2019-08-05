City receives honorable mention at LMA convention

The 2019 Louisiana Municipal Association convention was held this past week in Monroe and the City of Franklin received an Honorable Mention Community Development Achievement award.

“This award is not just for the mayor’s office or the city council, but for all of Franklin,” Mayor Eugene Foulcard said. “This is an award for the entire city because it shows that Franklin is moving forward and will continue to move forward. As I’ve always stated, there are positive things we are doing that you, as city officials and citizens are working extremely hard on each and every day in all areas.”

Foulcard continued, “As we attend this event, we are able to bring back much knowledge and resources. We are able to network with other municipalities as they can learn from us and we can learn from them. We are already working on an achievement to possibly win first place for 2020. In the words of my late uncle Albert Foulcard, ‘If you don’t go, you don’t know.’”