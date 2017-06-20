City, parish brace for heavy rainstorms

The St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is prepared for an emergency, stocked with fuel and with properly working back-up generators.

Duval Arthur, director of St. Mary Parish OHSEP, said that the public is asked to stay of the roadways in the event of a flash flood.

Power outages may be expected, so make sure all flash lights and generators are working properly. For those who feel they need sandbags, the St. Mary Parish Barn on La.182 will be open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The City of Franklin is providing sand bags to residents.

City crews are pre-loading sandbags now at the public works warehouse, 1300 Iberia St. Twelve bags are provided per household. If more bags are needed, resident must fill the bags themselves.

The city’s dance and art classes are cancelled through Thursday.

Motorists are asked to stay off the streets when the rain begins, and residents are asked to pick up any debris that could float into drains, such as tree branches, leaves, toys, etc.

To report a clogged storm drain call Public Works at 337-828-6348 or City Hall at 337-828-6305, 337-828-6303, or 337-828-6310.

Do not pass through barricades or tapped off streets. Do not pass through waters of unknown depth. Often traffic passing through excessive water will push floodwaters into homes and businesses.

The Franklin Canal flood gate will be closed today at 1 p.m. The water level in the Franklin Canal on the Franklin side of the structure will be pumped down to accommodate rain water drainage.

St. Mary Parish School Board officials have announced closure of all summer schools in the parish on Wednesday.

Parents of students for end-of-course re-testing will be contacted today by the district’s accountability manager, Robbi Gouaux, and rescheduled for Thursday.