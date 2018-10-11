City fire department warns of scammer

Franklin Fire Department Chief Chuck Bourgeois is warning of a possible scam in the area.

A Franklin woman reported that she received a call from the FFD fax line number. An individual identified himself as a member of the department and tried high-pressure tactics to try to sell her back and knee braces.

The woman said that she knew the Franklin Fire Department would never do something like that and hung up on him.

She was referred to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office who filed a report.

Bourgeois said the department would never call a resident attempting to sell them a product or service.