City Christmas program Dec. 1

Christmas under the Lampposts will be Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

The theme is “Christmas on the Bayou.”

Line-up for the parade begins at 5 p.m. on Jackson Street. The parade flows from Main Street to Wilson Street to the courthouse square.

Church groups, school clubs and athletic teams, scouts, youth groups, veterans and community service organizations that choose not to enter a golf cart or a bicycle are invited to participate in the Christmas parade as walkers.

“This year we are inviting people to enter their golf carts as we have in the past,” Mayor Foulcard said. “Also, for the first time people can enter their bicycles. Bicycles must be decorated with lights to be a part of the Christmas parade.”

Entry forms for golf carts, lighted bicycles and walkers will be available Nov. 5, and the deadline to enter the parade is Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. There is no fee to enter the parade.

For more information and forms, contact the Community Development Department (337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com).