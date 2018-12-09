'Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 16

Tickets are on sale for the 2018 Christmas Tour of Homes set Dec. 16.

The price is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the tour. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com under the description “2018 Christmas Tour of Homes Presented by City of Franklin Design Committee and the St. Mary Chapter of Louisiana Landmarks Society.” Homes will be open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The homes on the tour include:

—Albania Plantation, owned by Hunt Slonem, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places

—The Barn at Adeline, owned by Ted and Walteen Broussard

—Bittersweet, owned by Dana and Ginger Louviere and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places

—The Gates-Bell House, owned by Susan Patout

—1894 Center Hall, owned by Dr. Donna Tesi

—Shadowlawn, owned by St. Mary Chapter Louisiana Landmarks Society.

For more information about the Tour of Homes, contact Diane Chauvin at 337-346-1299.