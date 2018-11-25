Christmas on the Bayou...and Beyond!

The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau invites you to join in this holiday season.

Throughout the Christmas holidays, St. Mary Parish will be decorated with lighted trails, splendid homes dressed for the season, parades performances and more.

Holiday celebrations begin Saturday, Nov. 17 for the 3rd Annual “Spirit of Homes” tour presented by St. Mary Outreach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Morgan City and Berwick. The tour includes eight homes, dining, and an antique show at Latin Corner with a door prize drawing. Cost is $20 per person. Contact 985-385-0525 for more information.

Morgan City Main Street will host Moonlight Monday Shopping on Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Front Street. Contact 985-385-1770 ext. 112 for more information.

On Nov. 22, the Town of Berwick will host their annual Christmas lighting events with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Town Hall beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, call 985-384-8858.

The Traditional Idlewild Plantation Christmas Lighting driving tour will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 31st. Take a ride along a path filled with elaborate displays of Christmas lights while Christmas music enhances the drive through Kemper Williams Park. Admission is $2 per car. Open from 5 to 9 p.m. daily, dependent on weather.

The City of Patterson will host its annual Christmas Lighting of the Tree at 5:30 p.m. at Morey Park in Patterson on Nov. 25. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

Morgan City’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with a surprise visit by Santa at the shrimp boat on Brashear Avenue on Friday, Nov. 30 with the dedication of the new Cajun Christmas display donated by Lee Romaire and Romaire Studios. Contact 985-380-4600 for more information.

Throughout the month of December historic homes in the parish will be beautifully decorated for the Christmas holidays. The Grevemberg House in Franklin will be decorated in a Victorian style Christmas. Displays will include a traditional Victorian Christmas tree, seasonal greenery and traditional foods and fruits. Admission: $10 per person, $8 for seniors $5 for under 12 years old. Contact 337-828-2092 for more information.

Oaklawn Manor, the residence of Louisiana’s former governor and wife Mike and Alice Foster, will be elaborately adorned for Christmas with a different style tree in every room. Visitors can tour Oaklawn to view its Christmas décor through Jan. 3, 2019. Admission is $15 per person, $10 for students. Call 337-828-0434 for more information. Hours to tour these homes are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except on Mondays when Oaklawn Manor is closed.

The City of Franklin’s Christmas under the Lampposts and Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. beginning at the corner of Jackson and Main Streets. The parade will conclude at the courthouse square with the lighting of the parish tree. Contact 337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com for more information and registration forms.

The Christmas Lights on Bayou Teche will begin Dec. 1-31 along Teche Drive, Main Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard and Iberia Street in Franklin. Tune in to 95.3 FM during the drive. Contact 337-828-6345 or email ashields@franklin-la.com for more information.

Christmas in the Park hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of East St. Mary and Morgan City Main Street, will also be held Saturday, Dec. 1 at Lawrence Park in Morgan City from 2 to 8 p.m. Games, photos with Santa, entertainment and a movie will be held. The event is free, but asking for coat, jacket and blanket donations for local charities. Contact 985-385-5290 for more information.

The Christmas Parade and Festival by Standing for Community Advancement Association in Sorrel, Four Corners, Ashton and Glencoe will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2 with booth set up and parade lineup at 10 a.m. at Elizabeth David Park in Four Corners. Contact 337-578-3310 for more information.

Live Christmas entertainment will include a theatre production by the Tri-City Youth Theatre at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Local elementary school children will perform the Christmas production “A Christmas Carol.” Admission is $5 per person at the door or $4 in advance. Contact 504-919-1590 for more info.

The United States Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band from New Orleans for the benefit of the annual Toys for Tots Tour campaign Christmas Concert will take place on Dec. 4 at the Paul Schreier Theatre in the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City. Admission is free with a new unwrapped toy is appreciated. Contact 985-380-4639 for more information.

Franklin Main Street will sponsor late night shopping on Thursday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 20. Contact 337-471-7149 for more information.

On Dec. 8, the Morgan City Project Graduation will host the Chillin’ Christmas Hangout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morgan City Petting Zoo that includes games and entertainment. Other activities Dec. 8 include the Bernice Street Christmas by Candlelight with Santa, puppet show, performing choir and refreshments. The event is free but are accepting monetary or canned good donations on behalf of St. Mary Outreach, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Bernice Street (one way only), Morgan City. Contact 985-384-8180 for more information.

The 5th Annual Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Christmas Boat Parade will be also be held Dec. 8 starting at Captain Caviar and ending at Bridge Road in the Lower Atchafalaya with an award ceremony following, Morey Park, Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

Finally, the Under the Lamppost Christmas Gala will be held at Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Contact 337-828-2787 for more information.

The City of Patterson will also host their Annual Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 down La. 182 in Patterson with the 4-Legged Friends Christmas Parade at 12 noon. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

The Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill 19th Annual Christmas Tree Festival Exhibit Open House will be held Dec. 11 at the Louisiana State Museum in Patterson from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Christmas trees decorated by children in the area will be on exhibit. Visitors will be able to view the Christmas trees and hear children from local schools singing holiday carols. Admission is free. Contact 985-399-1268 for more information.

The American Cancer Society, along with MC Bank & Trust Company, will host the 20th Annual “Love Lights a Tree” Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue in Morgan City to remember and honor those who have been touched by cancer. Contact 985-384-2100 to receive more information, and find out how to dedicate an ornament to a loved one and/or friend.

On Dec. 16 the Franklin Tour of Homes will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Homes include Albania, the Barn, Bittersweet, Gates/Patout House, 1894 Center Hall Cottage and Shadowlawn, and the Church of the Assumption. A Christmas Concert will be at 2 p.m. Tickers $30 in advance, $35 at door. Hosted by the City of Franklin Main Street Program Design Committee. Contact 337-346-1299 for more information or franklinchristmas2018.eventbrite.com.

The annual “Lessons and Carols” Christmas Concert will be held at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Main Street in Franklin. Pharr Chapel on Federal Avenue in Morgan City will host their Annual Christmas Cantata at 4 p.m. Contact 985-384-7984 for more information.

On Dec. 20 or 22, the annual Christmas Birding Count by Audubon will be held in Franklin. Call 337-923-9718 for info.

For more events and information, contact our office at (800) 256-2931 or 985-380-8224, or visit www.cajuncoast.com/christmasevents.