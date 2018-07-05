Chitimacha PD nab two on drug charges

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the arrest Tuesday of two individuals suspected of possessing and distributing narcotics.

Chace Buckner, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV carisoprodol, possession of Schedule II amphetamine, possession of Schedule III Suboxone, possession of Schedule IV alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Pontiff, 38, of New Iberia, was arrested and charged with theft, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I heroin, illegal carrying of weapons by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule IV alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office warrant for failure to appear for the charge of theft.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1 a.m., a Chitimacha patrol officer responded to a complaint of a theft. Once on the scene, an investigation was conducted and the K-9 Narcotics Unit was deployed which resulted in the arrests.

Both suspects were booked on the appropriate charges and transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

This investigation will continue with additional arrests possible.

If you have any information on this or any other crime contact the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department at 337 923-4964 or reportit@chitimacha.gov.