Chez Hope's 16th Annual Trivia Night is April 6

Chez Hope will host their 16th Annual Trivia Night April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Patterson Civic Center.

The theme is: Holiday Spectacular. Attendees are encouraged to dress representative of their favorite holiday.

The first place trivia team winners will receive a trophy and $500. Second and third place winners will receive a trophy; and Best Dressed Team and Best Decorated Table will win trophies.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and tables will be chosen on a first come, first served basis.

Registration is $150 per team and each team may consist of up to six adults, 18 years-of-age or older. Teams are allowed to have fewer players than six, but not more than six.

Registration costs are per team, not per player.

In the event of a cancellation, entry fees are non-refundable and will be considered a donation.

Trivia consists of 10 rounds of 10 questions each, on various topics. Teams will have 30 seconds to answer each question before the next question is called.

There will be a 15-minute break after the fifth round.

No spectators will be allowed to mingle with teams. There will be a separate seating area for spectators. Spectator tickets are $10 each.

Use of cell phones or other electronic devices is strictly forbidden during competition.

Supper will be served, and its cost is included with registration or spectator ticket purchase.

There will be a cash bar and soft drink booth, and no outside food or drinks will be permitted.

There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and other games.

Trivia Night sponsorships are available as Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

A Platinum sponsorship costs $750 and includes one team registration, one round of drinks for your team and recognition on social media before the event, as well as during the competition.

A Gold sponsorship costs $500 and includes one team registration and recognition on social media before the event, as well as during the competition.

A Silver sponsorship costs $250 and includes recognition on social media before the event, as well as during the competition.

A Bronze sponsorship costs $100 and includes recognition during the competition.

Call Chez Hope at 337-828-4200 for more information or to reserve a spot.