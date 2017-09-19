Center of Hope support

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 10:08am Roger Stouff

The Center of Hope is holding its annual raffle to raise funds to help with the costs of the new vocational training facility for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Centerville. This year’s raffle ticket will be for more than 20 prizes totaling over $3,500 and sell for $2. Tickets can be purchased from Center of Hope participants or by calling the office at 337-836-9445 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pictured above, on the right are Center of Hope participants, Melvin, from Franklin, and Billy, from Baldwin, selling a ticket to Earolyn Choate.

