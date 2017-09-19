Center of Hope support

The Center of Hope is holding its annual raffle to raise funds to help with the costs of the new vocational training facility for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Centerville. This year’s raffle ticket will be for more than 20 prizes totaling over $3,500 and sell for $2. Tickets can be purchased from Center of Hope participants or by calling the office at 337-836-9445 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pictured above, on the right are Center of Hope participants, Melvin, from Franklin, and Billy, from Baldwin, selling a ticket to Earolyn Choate.