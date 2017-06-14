Center facing most need in decades

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 9:47am Roger Stouff

Emergency Aid Center, for United Way of South Louisiana, is in need of food or donations. Director Patti Ibert notes that with children out of school and the current economy, the needs of families is great. Ibert said in her 25 years with the center she has “never seen the shelves so bare.” Though churches and community members are still giving, Ibert said there is a greater need than ever. The center is the only food bank in West St. Mary Parish.

