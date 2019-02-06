'Cast Iron Cookoff' returns for third event at Centerville High

The 3rd Annual Centerville Cast Iron Cook-off has been set for Saturday, March 30.

Organizers say the event has been extremely successful in the past, so much so that they have expanded the cooking competition to three separate categories.

There will be teams competing in seafood main dish, non-seafood main dish and appetizers/desserts. Each team must cook their entire dish in cast iron, no other vessels are allowed.

This event is a celebration of south Louisiana cooking heritage, and a nod to the past chefs that have made this area stand out as one of the best culinary gems in the nation. In the past, teams have prepared truly outstanding dishes that were popular with locals.

All proceeds from the various booths benefit Centerville High School student programs, and there are games and food for everyone to enjoy. This year a 5K Color Fun Run will be held, with t-shirts and other items for sale.

The event will again be held at the bus drop-off area behind CHS. Teams wishing to cook will pay a $10 fee for their booth space and $20 for each dish they wish to enter for competition, but teams can only enter one dish per category (a maximum of three), and dishes must be turned in to be judged at 12 noon.

The 5K Color Fun Run registration is from 8-8:45 a.m. and begins at 9 a.m. The general public is invited to attend from 9:30 a.m. until the completion of the event, at 2 p.m.

Winners of the cooking competition will be announced and awards presented at 1:30 0.pm. Unique hand-painted trophies and cash are the awards for placing. For more details, rules, and registration for the various events, visit www.chscastironcookoff.wordpress.com.