Career fair participants invited

Businesses and organizations are sought to showcase their job and career opportunities at the Franklin Career Fair.

The City of Franklin and South Louisiana Community College Franklin Campus will host the Franklin Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Park Recreation Center, 500 Shine Forquier Drive.

A Job Readiness Workshop will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the Franklin Campus of South Louisiana Community College to assist with interview preparation and resume reviews.

Contact Clifton Fox at South Louisiana Community College, 337-521-8923 or Clifton.fox@solacc.edu to become a part of the Franklin Career Fair.

For more information about the Franklin Career Fair and the Job Readiness Workshop, contact South Louisiana Community College Franklin Campus, 337-413-8146.